Infineon's IP Injunction Response 'Outlandish,' Judge Says

Law360, Los Angeles (August 28, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge blasted Infineon Technologies Americas Corp. on Monday for disregarding a court order to notify customers about a preliminary injunction granted to a competitor who sued over semiconductor patent rights, calling the company’s stated justifications “outlandish.”



The decision by U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder to order additional notification was a small victory for plaintiff Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., which had asked the court to hold Infineon in contempt for violations of the court’s preliminary injunction prohibiting the company from taking any...

To view the full article, register now.