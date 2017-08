Pepe The Frog Artist Asserts IP, Shuts Down Children's Book

Law360, Los Angeles (August 28, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT) -- The creator of Pepe the Frog successfully stopped the distribution of an allegedly hate-mongering children’s book featuring the character on Monday, but his WilmerHale attorneys say it won’t be the last time the artist seeks to assert his intellectual property rights over the character that’s become a symbol associated with white supremacists.



WilmerHale’s Louis Tompros and Don Steinberg led a pro bono team representing Matt Furie in his quest to shut down the distribution of “The Adventures of Pepe and Pede,” which Furie claimed was filled...

To view the full article, register now.