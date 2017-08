Lack Of Discovery Irks Judge In Domino's Wage Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge told attorneys not to hold their breath while she pored through voluminous records in a petition from New York’s attorney general accusing Domino’s Pizza Inc. and several franchisees of wage violations, but warned she found the lack of discovery disturbing.



Supreme Court Judge Eileen Bransten told Assistant Attorney General Lawrence Reina, who argued the court should issue an order finding Domino’s liable for the violations, that there were many questions of fact yet unanswered, including whether Domino’s is a joint employer...

