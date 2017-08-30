Expert Analysis

A Proposed Step Toward Uniform Cruise Passenger Rights

By Eric Lee and Michael Cavanaugh August 30, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The Cruise Passenger Protection Act of 2017, introduced as S.1502 on June 29, 2017, by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., proposes a broad range of notice, procedural and industry oversight provisions. The bill is designed to inform passengers in more conspicuous detail about their rights to make claims, as well as to facilitate greater involvement by law enforcement agencies investigating shipboard incidents.

The bill does not seek many material changes to passengers' statutory or common law legal rights against cruise lines, but...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular