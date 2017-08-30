A Proposed Step Toward Uniform Cruise Passenger Rights

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The Cruise Passenger Protection Act of 2017, introduced as S.1502 on June 29, 2017, by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., proposes a broad range of notice, procedural and industry oversight provisions. The bill is designed to inform passengers in more conspicuous detail about their rights to make claims, as well as to facilitate greater involvement by law enforcement agencies investigating shipboard incidents.



The bill does not seek many material changes to passengers' statutory or common law legal rights against cruise lines, but...

To view the full article, register now.