Build, Baby, Build! Say Dakota Access Proponents

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Three energy trade groups, a manufacturing group and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have urged a D.C. federal court not to vacate a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decision letting Dakota Access LLC construct part of its pipeline in North Dakota while awaiting an environmental review.



The Chamber, along with the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, American Petroleum Institute, the Association of Oil Pipe Lines, and the National Association of Manufacturers said in an amicus brief entered Monday that if U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg...

To view the full article, register now.