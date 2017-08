Energy Industry Braces For Legal Headaches Post-Harvey

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT) -- With Tropical Storm Harvey still drenching Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast, energy companies are just starting to gauge the potential legal fallout from the storm’s direct hit on the hub of the North American oil and gas industry, but experts say environmental and contractual liability will likely be major flashpoints once the deluge ends.



Harvey has forced the shutdown of several refineries, petrochemical facilities and pipelines that call the Houston area home, as well as major ports and drilling operations in South Texas’ Eagle Ford....

