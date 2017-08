Sanctioned Atty Seeks To Redeem Rep In Trade Secrets Row

Law360, Los Angeles (August 28, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT) -- An attorney who lost a contentious trade secrets dispute after a California judge expressed exasperation with her asked the Ninth Circuit to revive both the case and her reputation in opening briefs Friday, arguing she and her client, Loop AI Labs Inc., had been treated unfairly.



Victoria Calafiore Healy told the Ninth Circuit that U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. had issued a sanctions order of his own volition that terminated the case without a motion or even caselaw to back him up, according to...

