Tax Court Calls Developer's $7M Facade Easement A Donation

Law360, Washington (August 29, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based developer secured a partial win in its attempt to preserve a $7 million tax deduction for a property in Pennsylvania on Monday, when a Tax Court judge ruled its 2005 historic easement donation fell within the bounds of the law.



Although Big River Development LP did not obtain a complete contemporary acknowledgement of the easement donation for its former Pittsburgh cork factory-turned-luxury apartment building, Tax Court Judge Albert G. Lauber nevertheless decided that the company had provided enough justification to show it made a...

To view the full article, register now.