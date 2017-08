Miners Can't Sue Johns Hopkins Over Black Lung Benefits

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Monday threw out a proposed class action brought by the families of miners who died of black lung against Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. and one of its radiologists, ruling that the doctor was immune from any litigation related to his testimony as an expert witness during the miners’ administrative claims.



Paul Wheeler, a radiology professor at Johns Hopkins University who led the medical center's program that examined miners possibly stricken by black lung, could not be sued for his testimony...

