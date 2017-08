Experts Must Investigate Materials They Rely On

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT) -- Experts are generally accorded wide latitude in terms of the materials they can rely upon in forming their opinions.[1] That latitude is curtailed, however, when an expert fails to independently investigate the information contained in the materials being relied upon.



Two recent cases forcefully make that point by excluding expert testimony on the basis that the materials being relied upon had not been fully vetted by the experts. A third case lays out various factors that an expert may want to investigate before relying on produced...

