Waffle House Applicants Want Job-Screening Suits Combined

Law360, Miami (August 28, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The job applicants behind two putative class suits over Waffle House's allegedly secretive background checks asked a Florida federal judge Monday to consolidate the cases for efficiency.



The plaintiffs in the two cases in the Middle District of Florida said consolidation of the suits, which allege Waffle House violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act through the background checks it ran on applicants for jobs, would promote judicial economy and avoid duplication of issues.



“Intervention is appropriate because it promotes efficiency, protects the interests of intervenors and...

