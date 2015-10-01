Waffle House Applicants Want Job-Screening Suits Combined

By Carolina Bolado

Law360, Miami (August 28, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The job applicants behind two putative class suits over Waffle House's allegedly secretive background checks asked a Florida federal judge Monday to consolidate the cases for efficiency.

The plaintiffs in the two cases in the Middle District of Florida said consolidation of the suits, which allege Waffle House violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act through the background checks it ran on applicants for jobs, would promote judicial economy and avoid duplication of issues.

“Intervention is appropriate because it promotes efficiency, protects the interests of intervenors and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Jones v. Waffle House, Inc. et al


Case Number

6:15-cv-01637

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Roy B. Dalton, Jr.

Date Filed

October 1, 2015

Case Title

Holt et al v. Waffle House, Inc. et al


Case Number

6:17-cv-00693

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Roy B. Dalton, Jr.

Date Filed

April 17, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular