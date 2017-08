Russian Oil Co. Denied Quick Win In $112M Award Fight

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday denied a quick win to Russian energy company PAO Tatneft in its bid to confirm a $112 million award against Ukraine following the forced takeover of the country’s largest refinery, saying the court has to first address the country’s challenge to its jurisdiction.



Tatneft, which is largely owned by the Russian state of Tatarstan, is trying to collect the July 2014 award, plus interest, for the loss of the refinery in what it claims was a corporate coup perpetrated by...

To view the full article, register now.