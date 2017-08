Arpaio's Sentencing Tossed After Presidential Pardon

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge on Tuesday vacated the sentencing for Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio after President Donald Trump issued him a presidential pardon, following a conviction for disregarding a judge’s order to halt detention of individuals based on their suspected immigration status.



The court agreed to vacate the October sentencing, but set an oral argument for Arpaio’s motion to dismiss the case on Oct. 4, arguing it cannot promptly rule on that motion because the government must have an opportunity to reply. It also ordered...

