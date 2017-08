H-1B Petitioners Hit With Surprise Scrutiny Increase

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT) -- With the Trump administration ramping up scrutiny of the H-1B visa program for skilled foreign workers, immigration attorneys say they’re seeing an increase in government requests for evidence on H-1B petitions, with extra attention paid to those that offer entry-level wages.



The Trump administration has already placed the H-1B visa program squarely in its sights, having warned that the government will take a “more targeted approach” when it comes to H-1B site visits, and issuing the “Buy American, Hire American” executive order in April.



But immigration...

