Hasbro Says DC Comics Infringing 'Transformers' Toy Mark

Law360, Los Angeles (August 28, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Hasbro Inc. accused DC Comics of copying the name of its iconic yellow character from the Transformers by creating a superhero character named “Bumblebee” sold in the form of “spurious” toy action figures and Lego sets, according to a New York federal suit on Monday.



Hasbro said DC and its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., are selling toys and building block construction sets that could lead consumers to believe that DC’s version of “Bumblebee,” a teenage female superhero, is related to Hasbro’s famous character, a...

