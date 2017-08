LeVar Burton Settles 'Reading Rainbow' Copyright Dispute

Law360, San Francisco (August 29, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- "Reading Rainbow" host LeVar Burton and a New York public broadcaster have cut a deal to resolve a contentious legal battle over the copyrights to the beloved children's literacy show, according to documents filed in federal court Monday.



Burton's company RRKidz Inc. and the Western New York Public Broadcasting Association, known as WNED, which owns the intellectual property rights to the show, told a New York federal judge presiding over two lawsuits between the parties that they signed a settlement agreement that would resolve two lawsuits....

