FBOP Wants $276M Tax Refund Row Stayed For Pension Fight

Law360, Washington (August 29, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Defunct banking company FBOP Corp. and other parties in a suit over a $276 million tax refund pushed for an Illinois federal judge to pause the dispute Monday as FBOP attempts to jettison the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.’s claim for $30 million.



Monday’s motion sought to pause factual discovery in the case and allow FBOP to refile its motion for summary judgment against PBGC. The motion, if U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin allows it, would argue that PBGC’s claims were settled in a prior lawsuit...

