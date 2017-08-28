Annie’s Sued Over ‘Natural’ Label On Salad Dressing

By Joyce Hanson

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Annie's Homegrown Inc. and General Mills Inc. were hit Monday in California federal court with a proposed class action lawsuit alleging they deceptively market salad dressings with labels claiming they are “natural” when in reality they contain a synthetic ingredient.

Lead plaintiff Janell Johnson Campbell, an Alabama resident, said California-headquartered Annie’s, a subsidiary of General Mills, violated California state law by negligently misrepresenting Annie’s Naturals salad dressings as “natural” even though they contain xanthan gum, a synthetic ingredient that acts as a thickening agent.

A consumer...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Campbell v. Annie's Homegrown, Inc. et al


Case Number

3:17-cv-01736

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

370(Other Fraud)

Judge

Judge Michael M. Anello

Date Filed

August 28, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular