Annie’s Sued Over ‘Natural’ Label On Salad Dressing

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Annie's Homegrown Inc. and General Mills Inc. were hit Monday in California federal court with a proposed class action lawsuit alleging they deceptively market salad dressings with labels claiming they are “natural” when in reality they contain a synthetic ingredient.



Lead plaintiff Janell Johnson Campbell, an Alabama resident, said California-headquartered Annie’s, a subsidiary of General Mills, violated California state law by negligently misrepresenting Annie’s Naturals salad dressings as “natural” even though they contain xanthan gum, a synthetic ingredient that acts as a thickening agent.



A consumer...

