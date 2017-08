Rubik's Cube Maker Sues Toys R Us Over Look-Alike Puzzles

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The company behind the iconic Rubik’s Cube sued Toys R Us and the maker of Duncan yo-yos in New York federal court Monday for selling look-alike puzzles, claiming they infringe the company’s protected trade dress.



Rubik's Brand Ltd., which has battled in Europe in recent years over the trademark rights to the famous puzzle, says Duncan Toys Co. is manufacturing “twist puzzles” that “copy and emulate” the design created in 1974 by Erno Rubik.



The owner of the Rubik's Cube (top) says Toys R Us...

