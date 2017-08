Uber To End Post-Trip Tracking Of Users In Privacy Push

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Uber announced Tuesday that it will no longer enable a controversial feature of its app that allowed for customers to be tracked for up to five minutes after they completed a trip, as part of an attempt by the ride-hailing giant to improve its battered privacy reputation.



As part of the changes to its post-trip location tracking policies, Uber Technologies Inc. will no longer make customers choose between always sharing their location data with the app and never sharing it and then having to manually input...

