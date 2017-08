Gas Co. Challenges NY Pipeline Permit Denial At 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Just because the Second Circuit recently upheld New York state's denial of a water quality permit for one natural gas pipeline does not mean the court should back a similar denial on a National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. pipeline project, the company told the appellate court Monday.



National Fuel said in a letter that a Second Circuit panel's decision earlier this month to uphold the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s denial of a Clean Water Act permit for the Constitution Pipeline Co. LLC's project was narrow....

