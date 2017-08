Beryllium Rule Commenters Blast DOL’s Proposed Rollback

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor received 70 comments on its proposal to pull back certain provisions of its beryllium exposure rule ahead of a Monday deadline, with most of the comments publicly available Tuesday criticizing the proposed change.



The United Steelworkers, a Harvard Medical School professor, workers’ advocates and more than a dozen private citizens urged the Occupational Safety and Health Administration not to nix certain “ancillary provisions” of its revision to the rule finalized earlier this year, arguing among other things that its proposal boosts...

To view the full article, register now.