Google Sends EU Plan To Comply With Search Bias Decision

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Google Inc. has told European Union antitrust enforcers how it plans to comply with a recent landmark decision finding the search giant had favored its own comparison shopping service over rivals, both sides confirmed Tuesday.



The European Commission gave the company 90 days to comply with its June 27 decision imposing a record €2.4 billion (then worth $2.7 billion) penalty on Google for abusing its dominance in the search market. Though Google may appeal the decision, it would still face additional penalties for failing to abide...

