Hitachi, Toshiba, Others Get Final OK On $49M Antitrust Deal

Law360, San Francisco (August 29, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday she’ll approve a $49.85 million deal resolving class claims by direct lithium-ion battery purchasers that Hitachi, Panasonic, Toshiba and NEC colluded to fix battery prices, commending the parties for reaching a settlement and ending the 4-year-old litigation.



U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said she plans on approving the deal and recalled how she’s learned “a lot” about batteries since the litigation was consolidated before her in 2013. The judge also commended the parties on settling claims brought by indirect...

To view the full article, register now.