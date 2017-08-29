Greek Industrial Co. Wins $40M From Serbia In Mining Row
Mytilineos said it won the award after an international tribunal concluded that Serbia had indirectly expropriated the Greek company's investment in the country through a series of legislative measures from 2004 until 2012, which Mytilineos claimed had essentially allowed state-controlled RTB Bor to default on certain payments owed to it.
Those measures...
