GLP Reaches $472M Deal To Sell 4 Properties To REIT

Law360, Minneapolis (August 29, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Global Logistic Properties Ltd. has reached a deal to sell four logistics properties for 51.6 billion yen ($471.5 million) to its real estate investment trust GLP J-REIT, according to a Tuesday announcement.



Per terms of the deal, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd. will initially buy the properties later this year, and at some point between March 1, 2018, and Feb. 28, 2023, will sell them to GLP J-REIT, the real estate investment trust said on Tuesday.



The four properties have a combined 206,000 square...

