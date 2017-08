Bipartisan Mayor Group Asks Trump To Keep DACA Program

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan coalition of mayors from cities across the country joined forces Tuesday to voice their opposition against a possible repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration program by President Donald Trump, which could come as soon as this week according to the city officials.



The U.S. Conference of Mayors held a press call in the afternoon as part of a DACA “day of action” in which 60 mayors from 26 states and the District of Columbia participated. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and...

