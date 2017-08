US Slaps Sanctions On Longtime ISIS ‘Finance Emir’ In Turkey

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury banned an alleged fundraiser and “finance emir" for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria from doing business with Americans on Tuesday, saying that Iraqi authorities have also moved to seize assets belonging to Salim Mustafa Muhammad al-Mansur and deny him access to their financial system.



Mansur, an Iraqi national who is believed by the Treasury to have moved to Turkey earlier this year, was named to the list of specially designated global terrorists for acting on behalf of ISIS. The government said...

