Ex-UnitedHealth Unit VP, Fraud Pro Joins Nelson Hardiman

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Nelson Hardiman LLP has brought on a former federal prosecutor and in-house attorney for UnitedHealth’s Optum and Anthem Inc. to take on fraud and abuse matters as a partner in Los Angeles.



After spending the last 25 years advising insurers, Lee Arian said he’s ready to come at the health care industry from another direction, largely helping providers on matters involving insurance and white collar crimes. His work at Optum had become too administrative, he said, and at Nelson Hardiman he wants to be more hands-on,...

