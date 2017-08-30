Ex-UnitedHealth Unit VP, Fraud Pro Joins Nelson Hardiman
After spending the last 25 years advising insurers, Lee Arian said he’s ready to come at the health care industry from another direction, largely helping providers on matters involving insurance and white collar crimes. His work at Optum had become too administrative, he said, and at Nelson Hardiman he wants to be more hands-on,...
