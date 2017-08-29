Jenner & Block Adds Sports, Energy, Enviro Pro In Chicago
Michael J. Nelson arrives at Jenner & Block after 11 years at Latham & Watkins LLP, where he took on numerous complex commercial and tort matters clients including professional and amateur sports organizations, major retailers, energy companies and private equity firms.
Nelson told Law360 on Tuesday that his new role at Jenner &...
