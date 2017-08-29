Jenner & Block Adds Sports, Energy, Enviro Pro In Chicago

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP added depth to its complex commercial litigation team with the addition of a partner specializing in sports, energy and environmental matters in its Chicago office, the firm announced Tuesday.



Michael J. Nelson arrives at Jenner & Block after 11 years at Latham & Watkins LLP, where he took on numerous complex commercial and tort matters clients including professional and amateur sports organizations, major retailers, energy companies and private equity firms.



Nelson told Law360 on Tuesday that his new role at Jenner &...

