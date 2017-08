Pizza Hut Drivers Get Conditional Cert. In FLSA Case

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Tuesday granted conditional certification to approximately 550 Pizza Hut delivery drivers at 73 restaurants in Wisconsin in a proposed collective action claiming they were not adequately compensated for their driving expenses in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.



Chief U.S. District Court Judge William C. Griesbach granted lead plaintiff Wayne Meetz’s motion for conditional certification of all people who worked as delivery drivers since Sept. 30, 2013, and who received a delivery wage of $5.25 per hour and an in-restaurant...

To view the full article, register now.