Players Union Makes Tactical First Move In Latest NFL Fight

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 11:25 PM EDT) -- After federal court losses in its last two discipline challenges, the NFL players union has made a surprising move in the suspension case of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott that experts say could give it a tactical advantage this time around: going to court before a league-appointed arbitrator has even had a chance to issue a decision.



The National Football League Players Association filed a petition Thursday in the Eastern District of Texas to vacate the forthcoming arbitration award in a grievance case challenging a...

To view the full article, register now.