Qualcomm Drops 1 Of 6 Patents In ITC IPhone Import Probe

By Kyle Jahner

Law360, Washington (August 29, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Less than three weeks into an International Trade Commission investigation into Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc. has dropped one of six patents it complains iPhones illegally incorporate from the probe.

Qualcomm, engaged in a multifront intellectual property war with Apple and other companies over “standard-essential” cell phone technology, no longer maintains that Apple infringes U.S. Patent Number 8,487,658 in its effort to have the ITC block importation of the phones, an unopposed motion filed Friday said. That patent covers a “compact and robust level shifter layout design,”...
