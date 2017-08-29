Qualcomm Drops 1 Of 6 Patents In ITC IPhone Import Probe
Qualcomm, engaged in a multifront intellectual property war with Apple and other companies over “standard-essential” cell phone technology, no longer maintains that Apple infringes U.S. Patent Number 8,487,658 in its effort to have the ITC block importation of the phones, an unopposed motion filed Friday said. That patent covers a “compact and robust level shifter layout design,”...
