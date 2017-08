NY Doctor Must Face Suit Over Bad Brain Tumor Treatment

Law360, Los Angeles (August 29, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate panel allowed to move forward on Tuesday a suit accusing a doctor of failing to properly treat a woman's benign brain tumor that purportedly caused her to suffer vision loss, saying it is possible the "continuous treatment" doctrine tolled the statute of limitations on her claims.



In a 3-1 ruling, a four-judge panel for the First Judicial Department affirmed a denial of summary judgment to Dr. Frederick Rutkovsky and his practice group, Lenox Hill Community Medical Group PC, in a suit filed...

