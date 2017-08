Disney Seeks Out Of 'Zootopia' Copyright Suit Again

Law360, San Francisco (August 29, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co. urged a California federal judge on Monday to toss a screenwriter’s suit alleging that the entertainment giant ripped off his show to create the animated film "Zootopia," arguing that the plot and characters in the screenwriter's work aren’t remotely similar to Disney's hit flick.



Disney told U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald that Gary L. Goldman’s “raunchy” television show called “Looney” doesn’t have the same plots, themes, characters, dialogue, setting or mood as Disney’s “Zootopia,” so the court should throw out Goldman’s suit...

