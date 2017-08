Minn. Jury Awards $20.6M For Woman’s Post-Childbirth Death

Law360, Los Angeles (August 29, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- In what has been called the second-largest medical malpractice verdict in state history, a Minnesota jury on Monday awarded a 30-year-old woman’s relatives $20.6 million in a suit accusing a nurse practitioner of failing to properly treat the woman’s postpartum infection that caused her death, the family's attorneys said.



Following a five-day trial and about five hours of deliberations, a Hennepin County District Court jury determined that the negligence of nurse practitioner Patricia Eid and her employer Emergency Care Consultants PA directly caused the 2013 death...

