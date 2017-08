3rd Circ. Says UN Rules Don’t Extend Time In Removal Cases

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit issued a precedential ruling Tuesday finding that immigrant requests to reopen removal proceedings based on United Nations protections against torture are subject to time limits, formally adopting a position it took an an earlier case.



Ruling in the case of a Guatemalan immigrant and his two sons, a three-judge panel found that a statutory 90-day time limit for filing a petition to reopen proceedings applies to cases that invoke the U.N. Convention Against Torture. That time limit can be waived through a showing...

