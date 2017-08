Zimbabwe Can't Get More Time To Pay Award In Land Dispute

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A World Bank committee has denied Zimbabwe’s bid for more time to comply with a tribunal’s award issued to a Swiss-German family whose farms and forest holdings were seized by Zimbabweans during the 2000s, leaving the country on the hook for more than $230 million, the family’s counsel said Tuesday.



In a ruling dated July 2015 and publicly released in February 2016, an International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes panel said the government of President Robert Mugabe bears responsibility for allowing crowds of so-called...

