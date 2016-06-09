Ex-Aide To Wis. Gov. Walker Can't Sue Over Search Of Home

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday found a former aide to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker had failed to prove a search of her home by local prosecutors was retaliation for her political views.

A three-judge panel found that the search warrant executed on Cynthia Archer’s home in September 2011 was valid and that she had failed to provide evidence she was investigated in retaliation for her actions as part of the Walker administration.

“Although this case presents troubling accusations of a politically motivated investigation, Archer has not...
Case Information

Case Title

Cynthia Archer v. John Chisholm, et al


Case Number

16-2417

Court

Appellate - 7th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

June 9, 2016

