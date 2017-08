Atty Who Doctored Asbestos Suits Loses Restitution Appeal

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey lawyer jailed for inserting made-up clients into asbestos complaints to rack up more than $1 million in extra defense fees and other costs on Tuesday lost an appeal of a decision denying his challenge to a restitution order.



A Third Circuit panel concluded that an appellate waiver signed by Arobert Tonogbanua, a onetime attorney at Dickie McCamey & Chilcote PC, covered petitions asking a court to correct a fundamentally flawed order, also known as a coram nobis writ.



Moreover, even if Tonogbanua’s agreement...

