Juror Nondisclosure Could Mean New Med Mal Trial: Mo. Court

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court sent a wrongful death suit back to trial court on Tuesday, saying one juror’s failure to disclose his involvement in an earlier lawsuit could be grounds for a new trial if the nondisclosure is found to be intentional or prejudicial.



Writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, Chief Judge Mark D. Pfeiffer directed the trial court to consider those questions on remand, saying there must be a new trial if either is answered in the affirmative.



“Upon remand, if the trial court finds...

