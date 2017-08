Philips Beats Infringement Claim Over Lighting Trademarks

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday reversed a Trademark Trial and Appeal Board decision in Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV’s trademark suit against Hunt Control Systems Inc. over its marketing for lighting products, concluding that new evidence had demonstrated that Philips is not liable on Hunt’s infringement counterclaims.



U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler found that Hunt’s mark “Simplicity” and Philips’ mark “sense and simplicity” were not likely to be confusing given their differences in appearance, meaning, capitalization and consumer familiarity. Accordingly, he reversed a TTAB...

