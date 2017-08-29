Sheppard Snags Securities Partner From DLA Piper
Robert D. Weber boasts 23 years of experience and has represented companies facing securities class actions, derivative actions and state and federal prosecution. He has also advised public companies on governance and disclosure issues, Sheppard Mullin said.
His clients have included companies in the financial services, energy, technology, manufacturing, medical devices, pharmaceutical and real estate sectors, and he...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login