Sheppard Snags Securities Partner From DLA Piper

Law360, San Francisco (August 29, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP said Tuesday it has hired a securities litigation partner from DLA Piper to join its business trial practice group in Los Angeles.



Robert D. Weber boasts 23 years of experience and has represented companies facing securities class actions, derivative actions and state and federal prosecution. He has also advised public companies on governance and disclosure issues, Sheppard Mullin said.



His clients have included companies in the financial services, energy, technology, manufacturing, medical devices, pharmaceutical and real estate sectors, and he...

To view the full article, register now.