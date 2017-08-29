Scotiabank Grabs Maple Leafs, Raptors Arena-Naming Rights
Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment Ltd., which owns the National Hockey League team and the National Basketball Association team, and the Toronto-headquartered Scotiabank said that the current Air Canada Centre will become the Scotiabank Arena beginning in July 2018.
The companies did not disclose the value of the deal, but TSN in Canada reported that it is valued...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login