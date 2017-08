TC Heartland Alters Venue In Fitbit Patent Row, Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (August 30, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge Tuesday granted Fitbit Inc.'s request to transfer to California a patent infringement suit filed by Smart Wearable Technologies Inc. against the wearable fitness device maker, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's May decision in TC Heartland.



U.S. District Judge Glen E. Conrad said the current trend among courts is to hold that the TC Heartland ruling didn't change the law by establishing a venue defense that was previously unavailable. But Judge Conrad said he disagreed with that trend and aligned himself with other...

