Rakoff Clears NYT In Palin Defamation Suit Over Editorial

Law360, Los Angeles (August 29, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff dismissed Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against The New York Times on Tuesday over an editorial that she claimed falsely linked her to politically-motivated violence, finding that she couldn’t prove the challenged statements were knowingly untrue when they were published to adequately plead actual malice.



Palin sued over the June 14 editorial “America’s Lethal Politics,” which ran after U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot and injured at a practice session for the annual congressional baseball game. Palin's suit claimed the...

