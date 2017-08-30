8th Circ. Sick Day Decision Hinged On Company 'Loyalty'

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT) -- The benefits employees enjoy in belonging to a labor union can be numerous — increased pay, better working conditions and additional benefits. But a union — and even the pro-employee National Labor Relations Board — are no protection against termination if an employer finds that you bad-mouthed the business to the extent that it impacts revenue. That is, at least in the Eighth Circuit.



Union employees at a Minneapolis restaurant chain discovered this the hard way after challenging their boss on a no-sick-leave policy in a case that was...

To view the full article, register now.