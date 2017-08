Mich. Jury Awards $40M For Woman's Blood Clot Death

Law360, Los Angeles (August 31, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Michigan jury has awarded a 26-year-old woman's relatives nearly $40 million in a suit accusing Detroit Medical Center of failing to properly treat blood clots in the woman's lungs that caused her death, although the award will likely be slashed due to state caps on noneconomic damages.



Following a two-week trial and about three hours of deliberations, a Wayne County jury determined that medical staff employed by Detroit Receiving Hospital, one of a network of hospitals operated by Detroit Medical Center, failed to treat or...

