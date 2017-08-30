Investing In Urgent Care: Trends And Developments To Watch

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT) -- There continues to be great interest in investing in urgent care. With the rise of narrow networks and increasing deductibles for employer-sponsored and federal insurance plans, patients are paying more attention to the costs of specific providers and models of care. At the same time, insurers and employee benefit plan sponsors continue to look for ways to drive patient volumes to lower-acuity (and lower-cost) settings. Urgent care providers have been a direct beneficiary of this shift toward consumer selection. IBIS World’s[1] February 2016 report states that...

To view the full article, register now.