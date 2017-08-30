Hybrid Solar Cells Covered Under China Duties, CIT Rules

Law360, Washington (August 30, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The Court of International Trade affirmed the Department of Commerce’s application of dumping and subsidy duties on a California company’s hybrid solar cell imports from China Tuesday, though the ruling barred duties on goods imported predating a probe into the orders’ scope.



The ruling affirmed that Sunpreme Inc. imports qualified as “certain crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells” since they rely on crystalline silicon to generate electricity, despite also having a thin-film photovoltaic coating that the orders explicitly excluded, when sold separately.



“The term ‘thin film photovoltaic products’...

